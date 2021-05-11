17 News @ Noon 5/11/2021

UPDATE (12:57 p.m.): The city of San Luis Obispo has identified the officer killed in the shooting as Detective Luca Benedetti.

“Our community is heartbroken,” said Mayor Heidi Harmon. “Detective Benedetti loved this City and bravely gave his life so that we could live in peace and safety. Luca’s children have lost their father so we could be safe. We will hold Detective Benedetti and his family in our hearts forever.”