17 News @ Noon 5/11/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 1,296
  • 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 108 positive cases reported at Kingston Healthcare Center
  • Surfer dies in shark attack at Santa Cruz County beach
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 5/11/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story