BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hers was one of three lives cut short, but while her killer is already sitting in prison, it's her identity that remains a mystery.

In Murdered and Forgotten, KGET-17 examined the cases of two mothers killed by convicted murderer Wilson Chouest. One victim was found in Kern County, at an orchard near Delano. The other, a young pregnant woman found dead in a high school parking lot in Westlake Village in Ventura County. Both women had been killed just days apart in 1980. The name of one victim has been revealed, but it's the murdered mother and her unborn child who are still waiting to be identified.