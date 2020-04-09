17 News @ Noon 4/9/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19 bringing total to 312
  • KHSD ending food services at several schools in consolidation effort
  • Gov. Newsom gives update on state response to COVID-19
