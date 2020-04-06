17 News @ Noon 4/6/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Gov. Newsom press conference on state’s response to COVID-19
  • Kern Public Health announces nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 239
  • TurboTax launches free stimulus registration product
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 4/6/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story