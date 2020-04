Noon Top Stories: Kern County Public Health confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing county total to 875 and a new death, bringing the total to sixKern County Sheriffs Office arrested a man they believe is behind multiple armed robberies in the area of Fairfax Road and Niles StreetGov. Gavin Newsom gives update on state response to COVID-19 Listen to "17 News @ Noon 4/29/2020" on Spreaker.