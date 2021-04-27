17 News @ Noon 4/27/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County could move into yellow tier as soon as May 12
  • Kern County Public Health reports 105 new COVID-19 cases
  • Local photographer recounts life-threatening pregnancy, 17’s Nicole Gitzke reports
