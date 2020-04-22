17 News @ Noon 4/22/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern Public Health confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 692
  • Leslie Chance in quarantine amid coronavirus concerns as sentencing is pushed back another month
  • KCSO identifies man killed in Tuesday car crash near Arvin
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 4/22/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story