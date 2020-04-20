17 News @ Noon 4/20/2020

17 News at Noon

17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • U.S. crude oil benchmark WTI dropped to its lowest price in history, going below zero
  • Kern Public Health confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 652
  • Gov. Newsom gives update on state response to COVID-19
