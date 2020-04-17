17 News @ Noon 4/17/2020

17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • KCSO has 20 employees with coronavirus, two who have recovered, sheriff says
  • Gov. Newsom news briefing on COVID-19 state response
  • Kern Public Health announces 13 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 587
