17 News @ Noon 4/13/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Update on Lamont shooting from overnight that left a woman and suspect dead
  • Kern Public Health announces 40 new COVID-19 cases
  • Target spokesperson confirms employee working at Shafter location has tested positive for COVID-19
