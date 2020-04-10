17 News @ Noon 4/10/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Noon Top Stories:

  • Gov. Newsom gives update on state response to COVID-19
  • Kern Public Health: COVID-19 cases rise to 340
  • Sheriff Donny Youngblood says 11 deputies, 5 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus
