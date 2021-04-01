17 News @ Noon 4/1/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 49 cases
  • CALM reopening with extended hours
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital recognizes National Donate Life Month
