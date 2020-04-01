17 News @ Noon 4/1/2020

Noon Top Stories:

  • Gov. Newsom update on COVID-19 press conference
  • Big rig crash led to toxic spill on I-5
  • Kern Public Health confirms 110 total COVID-19 cases
