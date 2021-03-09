17 News @ Noon 3/9/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County not able to move into red tier this week
  • Kern County Public Health reports 136 new COVID-19 cases
  • Feature on Remarkable Women finalist Robin Hartney
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/9/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story