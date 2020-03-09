17 News @ Noon 3/9/2020

Top Stories:

  • Trading halted as crude oil price plunge pushes Dow down by 1,800 points
  • County reports 2 more negative coronavirus test results as local testing begins
  • Grand Princess cruise ship is now in San Francisco on its way to Oakland
