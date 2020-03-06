17 News @ Noon 3/6/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • One more local resident being tested for coronavirus, county confirms
  • Los Angeles County authorities pursue DUI suspect in Santa Clarita area
  • BPD looking for residential burglary suspect
