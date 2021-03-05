17 News @ Noon 3/5/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 163 new cases
  • Man arrested after body found in Bakersfield home on Candy Street
  • Non-military aircraft crashes at Edwards Air Force Base, pilots eject safely
