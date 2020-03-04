17 News @ Noon 3/4/2020

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • First California coronavirus death reported in Placer County
  • Four local residents being tested for coronavirus, county says
  • David Couch, Leticia Perez, Karen Goh likely keeping their seats
