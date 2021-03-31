17 News @ Noon 3/31/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • 100 days since Orrin and Orson West were reported missing in California City
  • Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 84 cases
  • First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano today for Cesar Chavez Day event
