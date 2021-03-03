17 News @ Noon 3/3/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce holds panel, discussion with biological family of missing California City boys
  • Health and herbal expert Jessica Meyers gives mental health tips
  • Trio of fires break out in Bakersfield overnight
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/3/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story