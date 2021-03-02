17 News @ Noon 3/2/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 200 cases
  • Kern’s days in purple tier limited as local COVID-19 numbers improve
  • 13 dead after semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people near US-Mexico border
