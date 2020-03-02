17 News @ Noon 3/2/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Two local residents being tested for coronavirus, county says
  • Sentencing for convicted murderer Leslie Chance postponed
  • New poll shows Bernie Sanders in the lead in California
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/2/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story