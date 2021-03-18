17 News @ Noon 3/18/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Mojave shooting
  • Kern County Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 78 cases
  • Greyhound bus station moving to Amtrak train station; old Greyhound building to turn into apartment complex
