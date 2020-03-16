Breaking News
Kern Public Health, Kern County Superintendent of Schools give coronavirus update

17 News @ Noon 3/16/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kern County, health officials say
  • KCSOS recommends that all Kern County schools close due to coronavirus
  • Third man arrested in deadly December shooting
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/16/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story