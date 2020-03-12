Skip to content
Multiple national, local and sports events have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Click here for a full list.
17 News @ Noon 3/12/2020
KGET Podcasts
by:
Joseph Luiz
Posted:
Mar 12, 2020 / 12:56 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2020 / 12:56 PM PDT
Podcast – 17 News at Noon
Top Stories:
Sports, entertainment events being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus
BC begins moving classes online due to COVID-19 concerns
Man sentenced to life behind bars for killings of mother, stepfather
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/12/2020” on Spreaker.