17 News @ Noon 3/11/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Pres. Biden signs $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
  • Kern County Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 55 cases
  • Attorney General’s Office files accusation against Bakersfield doctor for woman’s death during childbirth
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/11/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story