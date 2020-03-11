17 News @ Noon 3/11/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • One person dead following shooting in Central Bakersfield
  • Nine people being monitored for coronavirus in Kern County
  • Tuesday storm brings major flooding, lightning to parts of the county
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 3/11/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story