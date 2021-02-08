17 News @ Noon 2/8/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 273 new COVID-19 cases
  • Bakersfield College could open COVID-19 mass vaccination site as soon as early March
  • A recap of Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory
