17 News @ Noon 2/6/2020

Top Stories:

  • BPD says there’s insufficient evidence that sexual assault at CSUB occurred
  • President Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal at White House
  • Derek Connell takes the witness stand in double-murder trial
