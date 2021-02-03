17 News @ Noon 2/3/2021

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 560 cases
  • Chick-fil-A looking to open new restaurant in northwest Bakersfield
  • Cal State Bakersfield softball opts out of 2021 season
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 2/3/2021” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story