17 News @ Noon 2/3/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting on Greyhound bus near the Grapevine
  • Mistrial declared in Michaele Bowers murder trial
  • KCSO identifies man killed in Delano shooting
