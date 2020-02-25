17 News @ Noon 2/25/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Funeral held in Delano today for fallen Porterville firefighter
  • Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces three bills addressing homelessness
  • KCSO looking for at-risk missing man
Listen to “17 News @ Sunrise 2/25/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story