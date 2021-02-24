17 News @ Noon 2/24/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Man found dead in Rosamond; homicide investigation underway
  • Kern County Public Health reports 195 new COVID-19 cases
  • Bath & Body Works, Sephora planning to open stores in Shops at River Walk
