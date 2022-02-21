Skip to content
17 News @ Noon 2/21/2022
KGET Podcasts
by:
Marisel Maldonado
Posted:
Feb 21, 2022 / 02:07 PM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 21, 2022 / 02:07 PM PST
Noon Top Stories:
President Biden to
impose sanctions
in some Ukraine areas
Man killed in
D Street shooting in Wasco
: KCSO
California City police chief
Jon Walker resigns
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 2/21/2022” on Spreaker.