17 News @ Noon 2/21/2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tax preparers throughout the Capital Region talked about months-long delays in people's tax refunds last June. Customers who had their tax returns filed in February were still asking, "Where is my refund?" four months later, according to multiple preparers.

Some preparers, who have spent years doing what they do, said they had never seen delays this long from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Unfortunately, there may be more delays this year.