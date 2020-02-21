17 News @ Noon 2/21/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders to stop in Bakersfield today for rally
  • Public vigil for fallen Porterville firefighter set for tonight
  • California sues Trump administration to block water rules
