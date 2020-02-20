17 News @ Noon 2/20/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Monsignor Craig Harrison files defamation lawsuit against Diocese of Fresno
  • Second firefighter who died in Porterville library fire has been found
  • Kern County announces three new flu deaths, bringing total for season to seven
https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 2/20/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story