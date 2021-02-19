17 News @ Noon 2/19/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Education, ag and emergency services workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday: Kern Public Health
  • Kern County Public Health reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 213 cases
  • Alta Sierra Ski Resort to open again this weekend
