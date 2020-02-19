17 News @ Noon 2/19/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • President Donald Trump making his way to Bakersfield today
  • Protest of Trump’s visit held this morning at Cesar Chavez Mural
  • Firefighter killed in Porterville library fire was living in Bakersfield
https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 2/19/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story