17 News @ Noon 2/18/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Today is last day to register to vote for March 3 election
  • City Council could approve funding to outfit all BPD officers with body cams, support homeless shelter
  • California to apologize for internment of Japanese Americans during WWII
https://widget.spreaker.com/widgets.js
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 2/18/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story