17 News @ Noon 2/15/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Update on downed airplane found in Tehachapi mountains over the weekend
  • Kern County Public Health reports 144 new COVID-19 cases
  • CALM’s wild boar nicknamed ‘Hammy’ has died
