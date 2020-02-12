17 News @ Noon 2/12/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Pedestrian hospitalized with major injuries after being struck by vehicle in East Bakersfield
  • Delano police find girl missing since January
  • Reported decline in new coronavirus case
