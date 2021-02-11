17 News @ Noon 2/11/2021

Noon Top Stories:

  • Kern County Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 451 cases
  • Reward increased to $7,500 for information leading to arrest in fatal hit-and-run near CSUB
  • Rosedale, Panama-Buena Vista districts detail reopening plans
