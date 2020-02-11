17 News @ Noon 2/11/2020

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Residents in New Hampshire vote in nation’s first primary election
  • Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego
  • Alleged rideshare prowler Nassef Ragheb to make first court appearance today
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 2/11/2020” on Spreaker.

