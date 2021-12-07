17 News @ Noon 12/7/2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors is recognizing the accomplishments of a program that has been giving veterans a second chance for 10 years.

It's called the Vernon Valenzuela Veteran Justice Program and it provides legal assistance to veterans who need help transitioning back into society. The Kern County Board of Supervisors recognized November 2021 as the 10-year anniversary of the veteran's justice program's inception.

Supervisors brought members of the program to congratulate and recognize their decade worth of achievements.