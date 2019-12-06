17 News @ Noon 12/6/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Four dead, including shooter, in gunfire at Florida naval base
  • Four dead in police chase involving hijacked UPS truck
  • BPD looking for teen missing since July
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/6/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story