17 News @ Noon 12/5/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi says House will proceed with articles of impeachment
  • BPD arrests attempted rape suspect
  • Eagle Mountain Casino donates $100K to Honor Flight Kern County
