17 News @ Noon 12/4/2019

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Podcast - 17 News at Noon

Podcast – 17 News at Noon

Top Stories:

  • House Judiciary Committee kicks off impeachment hearings
  • Report: Bakersfield woman caught on video rubbing burger for officer on floor and spitting in it
  • Christmas for Seniors collecting necessities for local senior citizens
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/4/2019” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story