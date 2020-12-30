17 News @ Noon 12/30/2020

KGET Podcasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Top Stories:

  • Latest on COVID in Kern
  • Stimulus checks start going out
  • Weather across the county
Listen to “17 News @ Noon 12/30/2020” on Spreaker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story