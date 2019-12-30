Breaking News
Both I-5 over the Grapevine and Hwy 58 are open at this time with no restrictions.

17 News @ Noon 12/30/2019

Podcast - 17 News at Noon

  • Number of homicides in Kern County dip for first time in four years, DA reports
  • Three dead, including gunman, in shooting at Texas church
  • Five people stabbed after anti-Semitic attack Saturday night in New York
